LS polls 2024: Modi holds roadshow in Ghaziabad

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency in support to BJP candidate Atul Garg.

Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls last month, the Prime Minister conducted his first roadshow in the state. Donning the ‘saffron topi’ and holding a lotus symbol (party symbol), he was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Garg, who is also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, on the open vehicle.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s chopper landed at police lines in the Ghaziabad. From there, he headed straight away to Malliwad Chowk, six-km-away , to hold 1400-metre-long road show till Chaudhury Mod. The supporters were seen lined at the both the sides of the barricaded road from Malliwad Chowk to Chaudhury Mod since the afternoon as drums and bands kept them engaged.

As the prime minister’s vehicle moved on the 1400-metre stretch, people lining on the both sides of the road, showered flowers on and cheered. Paintings were installed at various points, including one of his mother Hiraben blessing him, on his way. A tableaux of Lord Ram and Sita was also placed on the stretch. The district administration said the security arrangements were elaborate for the event and the over 6,000 police and PAC personnel were deployed.

The BJP leaders claimed that the PM’s roadshow in Ghaziabad will boost the party’s chances of winning the seat . The party is also hoping to shore up its chances in adjoining districts of western UP. On the contrary, the opposition bloc believes that the ruling party is bringing its top brass to Ghaziabad in initial stages of campaign as it was shaky about its performance.

“It was particularly gladdening to see Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti take part in the roadshow in large numbers. This shows the unwavering faith people have in our governance track record,” Modi said in a post on X.

The constituency, created in 2008 after the delimitation exercise, has consistently voted for the BJP with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2009 and Gen (Rtd) V K Singh in 2014 and 2019. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has replaced its sitting MP with Atul Garg, a trader and minister, while the Congress, in alliance with the SP, will once again contest with Dolly Sharma, a Congress spokesperson. The votes will be cast on April 26 and counting will be held on June 4. All western UP seats will go to polls in first three phases.