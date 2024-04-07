Maya heir Akash launches broadside on BJP in Nagina

LUCKNOW: Commencing the party’s poll campaign from Nagina, a reserved constituency in Western Uttar Pradesh, BSP’s national coordinator and party chief Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand on Saturday launched a broadside on the ruling BJP and other political players over the electoral bond issue.

Addressing his first public rally, Anand said that it was only the BSP that did not take the donation from big corporate houses in the form of electoral bonds during the last six years. “I want to tell you that 25 political parties — from BJP to Samajwadi Party — have received over Rs 16,500 crore as donations from big corporate houses as electoral bonds,” he said, adding that BSP, on the contrary, was the party run by the hard work and money of its cadre and supporters.

Mayawati’s political successor also accused the BJP of making false promises and selling lofty dreams to people, first in Gujarat, and then, in the rest of the country, since 2014. He highlighted BJP’s Digital India campaign, bulldozer-actions by UP government, distribution of free ration, paper leaks and ‘sub-standard’ primary education.

Anand asked the voters to question the ruling BJP over education for children, employment for youth and security for senior citizens. “They will make false promises to you, but ask them their achievements in the last 10 years. Tell them you would decide to vote for them only after they share their report card,” he said.