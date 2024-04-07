Modi has credibility, nation wants him back as PM: Anurag Singh Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur exuded confidence in BJP’s victory for a straight third term at the Centre. He said the people of the country trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s style of working and ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. In an interaction with Parvez Sultan, the minister also spoke about the BJP’s agenda for the next term and efforts to achieve the target of crossing the 400-seat mark. Excerpts:

What are the key achievements of the Modi government that may help BJP to retain power?

The most important is credibility. What PM Modi promised in 2014, he has delivered in 2024. When we came to power, India was among the fragile economies of the world. We are among the top five now. Pick any sector from health, education, and road to rail and civil aviation, India has progressed more than what the Congress could not achieve in 60 years. We have run an honest government. We have laid the strong foundations of New India; upon which we’ll raise a grand structure of Viksit Bharat.

What are the agendas for the third term?

We had a meeting of the council of ministers about three week ago in which we prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years; what the government will do in the first 100 days of coming into power. We also discussed the achievements to be made in the next five years. This has never been done by any government. This is the difference between the Modi government and the previous dispensations.

The BJP already has the maximum possible seats in many places. How will you better your tally to meet the target of Rs 400-paar’?

The BJP is going to win the highest number of seats ever in the South; from Telangana to Tamil Nadu, from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka, and Kerala. I am not getting into the numbers because the ultimate aim is 400-plus seats. For example, in Telangana, it is going to be in double digits.

In Karnataka, last time, we performed extraordinarily.

People are already fed up with false promises of the Congress government as it could not deliver. They also don’t have the capability, competence and the will to fulfill the promises in Karnataka. You look at the kind of response we are getting in Tamil Nadu, it is overwhelming. People are fed up with the policies of both DMK and AIADMK. And they are looking at the BJP.

The BJP attacks opposition leaders for their alleged involvement in corruption cases. It is said that when an opposition leader with one case or another joins your party, there is no action against him or her.

People with serious allegations against them have been investigated. If there was evidence, they must have faced action. However, the Opposition keeps making allegations. They also say that electronic voting machines (EVMs) are tempered with; the Election Commission is partial and whatnot. Allegations may be leveled against anyone, but until investigation is done, evidence is collected and they are not convicted, they have the right to go anywhere. So, when AAP MP Sanjay Singh gets bail, then the ED is good, when Arvind Kejriwal gets jail, the same ED is bad. You can’t have two yardsticks. Similarly, If you win elections, you don’t make remarks about EVMs. I assure you that nobody, who has done corruption in this country will be spared.

People who faced action by ED, CBI or I-T contributed to your party through electoral bonds. The biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds is the BJP. What do you have to say?

People must have donated to political parties from 1947 to 2014 during which India saw many elections. But we didn’t know. We are the one who brought this transparent process (bonds) by passing a law; made the process more transparent, making the system accountable.

Why wasn’t the disclosure of donors allowed?

When this (electoral bonds) was discussed in Parliament, it was clearly mentioned that nobody should be harassed for political funding. So it was in the interest of people who intended to donate; their identity should not be exposed or should be made public; otherwise, there would be a lot of mudslinging.

We wanted that transparency, but the family-owned political parties never wanted it. I think let us wait for two years or so. I personally feel the Supreme Court itself will realize that this was a better system. The judgment has come, we will adhere to that. The country will experience it in the next few years and may ask from where the political funding is coming.

Non-BJP-ruled states complain about step-motherly treatment by the Centre. Tamil Nadu has moved Supreme Court for not getting flood relief funds. Kerala is also in the top court over the state’s borrowing powers. You have denied special status to Andhra Pradesh?

Whatever was promised in 2013-14, when Telangana’s formation took place, if we look at the overall contribution towards the state, we have fulfilled that. In fact, we have fulfilled much more than that. We are committed to and fulfilled everything. For flood relief, there are set guidelines of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). That is taken care of by the Centre. When the agency — a home ministry team — goes to check the impact of the flood, they file a report and funds are given accordingly. Apart from that, the state annual NDRF fund is given along with various other grants. We will do so in the future too. We don’t differentiate between the BJP and non-BJP government.

How will the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya impact voting patterns?

The constrction of a Ram mandir in Ayodhya was our commitment. As we talk about cultural renaissance — ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ (development along with heritage) — we developed Kashi Vishwanath, Somnath, Kedarnath, Mahakaal Lok, Kartarpur Sahib and Hemkunt Sahib. The Ram temple construction also took place. We have road, rail and air connectivity. Self-employment opportunities have increased. We don’t see this as a vote bank.