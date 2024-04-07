No filming on campus, JNUSU bins admin’s call

NEW DELHI: A shooting of a web series on the ‘Emergency period in India’ in the Jawaharlal Nehru University was disrupted by the students’ union on Saturday, even as the administration said that it has granted permission for the shooting to take place on campus premises.

The JNUSU objected to the shooting of the web series on campus at the administration block, terming it as “commercialisation” of the university space and demanded to know why permission was granted to film at the administration block when students are barred from protesting at the site.

Nearly 500 crew members have been stationed on campus for the past two days setting up production facilities to shoot the web series on the Emergency period in India, an official told. “The JNUSU has illegally obstructed and also tried to force film director Sudhir Mishra out of the JNU campus. The director has taken due permission from the JNU authority,” the official added.