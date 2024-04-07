PM Modi launches BJP's Lok Sabha campaign in MP with Jabalpur roadshow; eight injured as 'stage' collapses

JABALPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kickstarted the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur that was attended by thousands of people.

He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party's Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

The roadshow started around 6:30pm from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and culminated at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here at 7:15pm.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP's poll symbol 'lotus' as their saffron coloured vehicle bedecked with flowers moved during the roadshow.

A large number of people had lined up on either side of the route right from 3am despite the scorching heat and were seen clicking photographs and shooting videos using mobile phones.

Several of them held 'Mera Ghar Modi Ka Ghar' and 'Mera Pariwar Modi Ka Pariwar' placards.

The BJP had started a campaign to highlight that people of the country comprised Modi's family, the move coming after Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav had said the PM spoke about dynastic politics but had no family of his own.

Tribals groups performed several dances enroute, including 'Badhai Nritya', a dance form of the state's Bundelkhand region that is on display to mark marriages, childbirth and other happy occasions.