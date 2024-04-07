Polls a battle between credibility and deceit: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA : Reminding that only five weeks left for elections, which determine the State’s future for the next five years, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that these elections are not just to elect MLA or MP but it is a fight between Chandrababu Naidu, ‘a habitual cheater’, and Jagan, ‘a champion of poor’.

Addressing a large public gathering at Kavali in Nellore district on Saturday, the CM asked his party men and supporters if they are ready to safeguard the interests of the poor, children, elder sisters, grandparents, minorities, and professional groups.

He further described the coming elections as a battle between credibility and deceit, and asked the people are they ready to support Jagan, who proved his credibility time and again. Describing Chandrababu Naidu as the villain who is an amalgamation of cheating, backstabbing, lies, and conspiracies, Jagan asked what Naidu did as Chief Minister for 14 years. “Was there any programme or scheme that he can claim as his own,” he questioned.

Mocking empty promises in the large manifesto of TDP and its allies, Jagan said Naidu did not even fulfil 10% of his promises during his terms as Chief Minister meanwhile YSRC has completed 99% of the poll promises. “All he knows is to claim credit for things, which are not there and make tall promises, which are not kept,” he said and listed out the promises that Naidu failed to keep.

Questioning the motive behind the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, the YSRC chief quipped, “If Chandrababu has done any good to the State of Andhra Pradesh, why is he going with an alliance? The TDP has ganged up with Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, which failed to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.”

Highlighting the achievements of the YSRC government in the last 59 months, he said the village and ward secretariat system revolutionised the rural administration setup, similarly revolutionary reforms were taken up in education, health, and agriculture.

“To ensure a bright future for students from poor and downtrodden communities, we introduced English medium, in government schools,” he said.