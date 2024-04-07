Rajasthan: Fight gets shriller as LS campaign picks up pace

JAIPUR: In its first mega show in Rajasthan, Congress biggies Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a massive rally here to introduce the party’s manifesto to the public. Sonia said the country under Modi’s rule has been pushed towards dictatorship. She accused the Modi government of instilling fear in the country’s democratic institutions, adding the PM believes he is above the nation.

The country’s freedom is not the product of the new leadership at the top but has been achieved through the struggles and sacrifices of their forefathers, she said, adding: “After so many years, the great light has dimmed. The injustice of darkness has increased a l l around. Our resolve should be to f ight against this and seek the light of justice.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of confusing the people and failing to deliver. “You have not done anything for the country... ... We are giving an account of 55 years... You only abuse Congress and the Gandhi family,” he claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP’s association with corrupt individuals and accused it of prioritising industrialists over the welfare of the people. “All the schemes are for big industrialists. They say they will give a 5 kg ration but will not provide employment, will not let your children stand on their feet,” she charged. Priyanka also pointed out that though the BJP is inducting corrupt leaders from all parties, no one is even questioning it.