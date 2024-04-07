Researchers warn of extreme heat impact on outdoor workers, call for awareness, fewer hours

NEW DELHI: As the country braces for extreme heat in the April-June period with the temperatures already starting to rise, researchers have sounded the alarm over detrimental effects it can have on outdoor workers in farming, construction and other sectors.

The India Meteorological Department recently said above-normal maximum temperatures were likely over most parts of the country in April-June this year, and the central and western peninsular parts are expected to face the worst impact.

Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of the plains, it said.

Following the adverse weather warning, researchers are advocating for novel ways of working outdoors, including flexible hours and mandatory breaks, to help workers adapt to the effects of heat, made increasingly humid because of climate change.

"Dry heat is relatively easier to handle. When the body heats up and we drink water, there is evaporation and the body cools down. However, in humid heat, evaporation reduces because of high moisture in the air which hampers the body's cooling mechanism," Vimal Mishra, Vikram Sarabhai Chair Professor, Civil Engineering and Earth Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar, told PTI.

"Doing intensive labour in such conditions can raise body heat to a level where it can also cause mortality," he warned.

An international study examining how tropical heat impacts outdoor workers has found that for one degree Celsius of additional warming, roughly 800 million people will live in areas needing hours of heavy work to be cut down by more than half over the entire year.

In other words, "one degree Celsius of additional warming, heat, and humidity, will hinder the ability of one in eight people living in the tropics to safely work (outdoors) during most daylight hours," Mishra, the study's co-author, wrote in a comment for Nature India, an online publication of the Nature Portfolio.