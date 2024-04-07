Schoolboys thrash, sexually assault classmate in Delhi; one detained

NEW DELHI : A 14-year-old boy, studying in Class 8 of an east Delhi school, was brutally thrashed by his schoolmates, a senior police officer said on Saturday. One of the accused even inserted a “wooden stick” in the private part of the victim, he added.

According to the officer, the accused juvenile was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police said the incident was reported from a Noida hospital on April 2 when the boy was admitted to the hospital after he was allegedly thrashed by his classmates. “We received information from a hospital in Noida where the victim child was admitted after which an investigating officer was immediately dispatched to the hospital,” the officer said.

The victim narrated the incident before his parents and the police, alleging he was attacked by his classmates and one among them even inserted a wooden stick in his posterior.

The victim said he was involved in a fight with his classmate on March 13 and was assaulted by the accused five days later on March 18. Fearing reprisal, the victim did not share the incident with anyone.

However, his injuries, especially on his privates worsened and on March 20 he complained of stomach ache following which he was taken to a nearby doctor. When his condition did not improve, he was admitted to a hospital on March 28.

The medics operated the victim and informed family members that their child was subjected to assault on his private parts by insertion of some foreign object. When the boy gained consciousness, he revealed everything before the police and his parents.