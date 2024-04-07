Three Bengaluru medicos test positive for cholera, report symptoms of diarrhoea

CHENNAI : Three of the 47 students of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Girls’ Hostel, who were admitted to Victoria Hospital on Friday after reporting symptoms of diarrhoea and dehydration, have tested positive for cholera.

While test reports indicate the presence of Vibrio cholera via the hanging drop method and culture test for two students, another tested positive through the hanging drop method, with the culture report still pending.

However, the water samples collected from the hostel tested negative for cholera. Twenty-one students were discharged from the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Following the suspected cholera outbreak, an order was issued to suspend the girls’ hostel warden, Dr Akhilandeshwari, with immediate effect after Dr Ramesh Krishna K, dean and director of BMCRI, brought to the notice of the principal secretary, Medical Education Department (MDE), that neither the warden nor the inmates informed him about the issues in the hostel.

The principal secretary and the chairperson of the Women’s Commission visited the hospital and the hostel following Dr Krishna’s report on inadequate facilities for BMCRI students. This problem is due to the increased number of students, including those from the Government Dental College and Research Institute, accommodated in the BMCRI hostel.

Following the principal secretary’s direction, a meeting was held and several instructions issued.

Dr Suresh, the food inspector, was tasked with visiting all kitchens in BMCRI hostels and its associated hospitals and submitting a report and providing advice on hygiene and sanitation. Dr Krishna was instructed to set up a committee to oversee the functioning of all hostels. The committee will hold monthly meetings and visit the hostels.