25-year-old man dies after taking water slide at Noida mall

NOIDA: A 25-year-old Delhi-based man died shortly after taking a slide at a water park located in a mall's premises in Noida, prompting an investigation by the local police, officials said.

Dhanjay Maheshwari along with his four friends had on Sunday afternoon visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A, under Sector 39 police station limits, they said.

"After collecting costumes and keeping their belongings in lockers, all the friends went straight to the slide. They arrived one by one and started sliding, when Maheshwari suddenly started having trouble breathing," a police spokesperson said.

"He sat on the ground to take rest but not feeling any better, he was taken to nearby Kailash Hospital by an ambulance of GIP Mall authorities, where the doctors declared him dead," the spokesperson said.