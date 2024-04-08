A message from Bebo: Cast your votes, join poll process

RANCHI: A transgender has been creating awareness for voting, both inside and outside her community, through a short film made in association with a local filmmaker.
The film Bebo, released recently, is named after the transgender, Bebo, who is playing the lead role in it. Bebo, along with four other artistes, could be seen in the film appealing to people to cast their votes, driving home the importance of each vote for the development of the country.
The funds required for making the film were arranged by Bebo and filmmaker Hemant Mukhi. “We wanted to do something on the topic — to inspire not only the transgenders, but also others to cast their votes. The film also stresses on ethical voting,” said Bebo. The film, uploaded on YouTube, has been getting good response.
In a landmark decision in 2014, the Supreme Court recognised the rights of transgender citizens to be identified as a third gender or “other” with the Election Commission.
This is not the first time that Bebo has been doing this. During the last few elections, she had been creating awareness for voting through dance and music. “During 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I and my team did a lot of work by creating awareness among the people to exercise their franchise,” said Bebo, adding, “We got good response.”
Asked about the objective of this work, Bebo said, “Being a part of society, everyone has a responsibility to do something. Since we are largely involved in singing and dancing, we are contributing to the society the best way we can.”
According to the filmmaker, Mukhi, Bebo did the lead role while scripting and direction was done by him.
“The film has been made to create awareness among the people on voting. In this short film named Bebo, we have also focused on ethical voting, telling the people to cast their votes honestly without any greed,” said Mukhi.
“Besides, Bebo is in the lead role. Help of other artistes, Rupesh Kumar and Neeraj Rajput, was taken to play the role of transgenders,” he added.
As per the data given by the chief electoral officer in Jharkhand, registered transgender voters have increased to 407 in 2024 from 307 in 2019, which was only 29 in 2016.
