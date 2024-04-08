A message from Bebo: Cast your votes, join poll process

The funds required for making the film were arranged by Bebo and filmmaker Hemant Mukhi. “We wanted to do something on the topic — to inspire not only the transgenders, but also others to cast their votes. The film also stresses on ethical voting,” said Bebo. The film, uploaded on YouTube, has been getting good response.

In a landmark decision in 2014, the Supreme Court recognised the rights of transgender citizens to be identified as a third gender or “other” with the Election Commission.

This is not the first time that Bebo has been doing this. During the last few elections, she had been creating awareness for voting through dance and music. “During 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I and my team did a lot of work by creating awareness among the people to exercise their franchise,” said Bebo, adding, “We got good response.”