BJP minister's photo figures on banner at Rahul's rally in MP; Congress calls it 'human error'

BHOPAL: The Congress was left red-faced after a video surfaced on social media, showing a picture of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste on a banner at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

While the Congress termed the goof-up a "human error", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the opposition party had accepted defeat even before the elections.

The purported video showed a picture of Kulaste on a banner serving as a backdrop of the stage at the rally scheduled later in the day at Dhanora, some 80 km from Seoni district headquarters under the Mandla Lok Sabha seat.

In the video, workers were seen covering the Union minister's picture with an image of Rajneesh Harvansh Singh, the Congress MLA from the Keolari assembly seat.