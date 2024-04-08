Chhattisgarh: Barring Bastar in ’19, 5 reserved seats have always stood by BJP

RAIPUR: In the Lok Sabha elections held in Chhattisgarh so far, the BJP held the sway over the five reserved constituencies, the Election Commission data shows. Of the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, four are reserved for the scheduled tribes (ST) and one for the scheduled caste (SC).

Barring the victory by Congress candidate Deepak Baij from Bastar ST-reserved seat in the 2019 polls, the grand old party drew a blank in the reserved constituencies in the four Lok Sabha elections held in the state in the last two decades. Baij, now the state Congress president, is not contesting this time.

The BJP has been winning the reserved tribal seats of Kanker, Raigarh, Sarguja and Bastar, and the SC-reserved constituency of Janjgir-Champa. According to analysts, the poll battle in Bastar, where the Congress stalwarts like Shankar Sodhi and Mahendra Karma couldn’t win, seems evenly poised this time with six-time Congress MLA Kawasi Lakma pitted against the BJP’s first-timer Mahesh Kashyap who is closely associated with VHP.