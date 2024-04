Congress manifesto aims to make country stronger, maintain secular credentials: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: The Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections aims to make the country stronger and maintain its secular credentials, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

"I don't think the manifesto is to break the country. I think the manifesto is to make the country strong and to keep it secular. That is what it is," Abdullah told reporters when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Muslim League imprint" remarks on the manifesto.

"Anyone who thinks otherwise, they are already dividing the nation in their own way," Abdullah said.