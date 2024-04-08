CPM writes to Election Commission, says I-T notices reek of political motivation against party

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday said that Income Tax (IT) notices to the Thrissur District Committee smacks of premeditated political motivation of the Narendra Modi government against the Left Democratic Front (LED) LDF in Kerala.
In a letter to chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also said that the notice is totally irregular and therefore, condemnable.
“The fact that this is happening when the election process has begun smacks of a premeditated political motivation of the Modi government against the CPM-led LDF in Kerala. Earlier, in relation to another tax-related issue, the IT authority had submitted before the Supreme Court that it will not pursue such issues during the pendency of the election, not to speak of, freezing of any bank account,” Yechury stated.
Last week, a bank account of the CPM account in a nationalised bank in Thrissur holding Rs 4.8 crore was frozen. The action was initiated by an IT special team tasked with monitoring the flow of black money for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
“It seems for the first time in recent times, that we have to draw the attention of the Commission to the actions of a Central Agency which is not only ill conceived, but thoroughly undermines the level playing field in the run up to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, 2024. The IT notices served to CPI(M) Thrissur district committee on its bank account are totally irregular and therefore, condemnable,” read the letter.
IT department commended CPM's record of compliance earlier
Yechury further stated that no objections were raised all through the year and several times in the past, the Income Tax authority had commended CPM's record of compliance with the tax laws.
“We are not aware, as to whether, the IT authority had approached the EC for its concurrence before initiating such precipitate action. Since the announcement of the election and MCC in enforcement, this action by the IT authority is violative of a level playing field and the stated objective of holding a free and fair election. Is it a mere coincidence that the BJP is contesting the Thrissur Parliamentary constituency? Therefore, we urge you to issue a direction to the IT authority to put this obnoxious order in abeyance till the election process is over in pursuance of the power provided to the EC under Article 324 of the Constitution,” said Yechury.