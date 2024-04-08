CPM writes to Election Commission, says I-T notices reek of political motivation against party

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday said that Income Tax (IT) notices to the Thrissur District Committee smacks of premeditated political motivation of the Narendra Modi government against the Left Democratic Front (LED) LDF in Kerala.

In a letter to chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury also said that the notice is totally irregular and therefore, condemnable.

“The fact that this is happening when the election process has begun smacks of a premeditated political motivation of the Modi government against the CPM-led LDF in Kerala. Earlier, in relation to another tax-related issue, the IT authority had submitted before the Supreme Court that it will not pursue such issues during the pendency of the election, not to speak of, freezing of any bank account,” Yechury stated.

Last week, a bank account of the CPM account in a nationalised bank in Thrissur holding Rs 4.8 crore was frozen. The action was initiated by an IT special team tasked with monitoring the flow of black money for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“It seems for the first time in recent times, that we have to draw the attention of the Commission to the actions of a Central Agency which is not only ill conceived, but thoroughly undermines the level playing field in the run up to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, 2024. The IT notices served to CPI(M) Thrissur district committee on its bank account are totally irregular and therefore, condemnable,” read the letter.