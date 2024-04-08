Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest in liquor policy case

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Tuesday the verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the liquor policy scam case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi HC, which had reserved its order on April 3, will pronounce the judgment at 2:30 PM. He had heard detailed arguments and submissions from Kejriwal and the ED.

Kejriwal claimed innocence in the liquor gate scam case and had told the HC on Wednesday during the hearing that the timing of his arrest seeks to 'demolish' his party ahead of the elections.

"This case reeks of timing issues. The timing ensures that I (Kejriwal) am unable to participate in a democratic activity (election process) and also to disintegrate and demolish my party before the first vote is cast," Abhishek Singhvi, senior lawyer for Kejriwal, had told the HC.

Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody. He was arrested on the night of March 21. On March 22, a trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was extended by further four days. On April 1, he was remanded to judicial custody till April 15.