'I am a proud Hindu': Kangana Ranaut dismisses baseless beef-eating rumours

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Monday, clarified that she does not consume beef or any other form of red meat, emphasizing her pride in her Hindu identity.

"I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a post on X on Monday.