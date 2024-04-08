'I am a proud Hindu': Kangana Ranaut dismisses baseless beef-eating rumours

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Monday, clarified that she does not consume beef or any other form of red meat, emphasizing her pride in her Hindu identity.
"I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a post on X on Monday.
Kangana's statement follows the circulation of online 'rumors' suggesting that she consumes beef.
Certain social media users went as far as uncovering an old tweet from 2019, where Kangana had mentioned her adherence to a yogic lifestyle.
Kangana recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has fielded Kangana from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.