'Kanyadaan' not necessary for solemnising marriage under Hindu Marriage Act: HC

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has held that 'kanyadaan' is not necessary for solemnisation of marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act, and only 'saptapadi' is an essential ceremony.

A bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi made the observation while hearing a revision petition filed by one Ashutosh Yadav, who had stated that his marriage under the Act mandated a 'kanyadaan' (giving away the bride) ceremony, which was not performed in his case.

In its order on March 22, the court said the Hindu Marriage Act merely provides for 'saptpadi' (seven steps or saat pheras) as an essential ceremony of marriage.