KOLKATA: A fire broke out in a godown in the Dhapa area close to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass of the city on Monday, fire department officials said.

The fire broke out in the godown storing inflammable items, they said.

There is no report of any injury in the fire, the officials said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze is now under control, they said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit may be responsible for the fire, they said.