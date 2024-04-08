Madhya Pradesh: Battle for Mahakoshal, Vindhya

BHOPAL: Six seats of eastern Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Mahakoshal and Vindhya region will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. The six seats include Chhindwara, which since 1980 has become synonymous with Congress politician Kamal Nath and Mandla-ST from where Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is eyeing a seventh term in Parliament.

Though the BJP won five out of the six seats — Mandla-ST, Sidhi, Balaghat, Jabalpur and Shahdol-ST — in 2019, if the 2023 assembly poll results are to be taken into account, the contest could be tough, especially on Chhindwara, Mandla-ST and Balaghat.

In Chhindwara (the lone Lok Sabha seat won by Congress in MP in 2019), Nakul Nath, the MP son of Kamal Nath, is facing BJP’s district president Vivek Sahu ‘Bunty’.

In Mandla-ST, Union minister and six-time BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste takes on ex-minister and four-time Congress MLA from Dindori-ST Omkar Sigh Markam, which will be a re-run of the 2014 contest, when Kulaste had won by more than 1 lakh votes. However, the anti-incumbency against Kulaste, which saw him lose the recent assembly poll from his home seat Niwas-ST brightens the Congress prospects. Adding to Kulaste’s woes is the 90-km patch Jabalpur-Mandla highway, which is incomplete since the last 10 years.