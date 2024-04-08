Mehbooba in direct contest against Azad, NC’s Gujjar face

SRINAGAR: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat and will be pitched in direct fight against another former J&K CM and DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad and National Conference’s prominent Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmed.

PDP parliamentary board chief Sartaj Madni today announced party candidates for three LS seats of Kashmir.

Madni announced that Mehbooba would contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat while party’s youth-wing president Waheed Parra would contest polls from the Srinagar LS seat and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz, who recently rejoined PDP, from Baramulla.

Last week, Mehbooba announced candidates for three Valley seats after a snub from INDIA and Gupkar alliance ally, the National Conference. The NC announced to contest all three Valley LS seats without leaving any seat for Mehbooba, saying PDP was weakened and is not in a position to contest.

The NC and PDP have left both LS seats in the Jammu region for Congress. Both parties are supporting Congress on the two seats and did not field candidates.