Nepal proposes customs pact with India to curb border trade offences

NEW DELHI: Nepal has proposed a customs agreement with India that will enable exchange of information and could help in curbing customs-related offences across the border, officials said.
India is Nepal’s largest trading partner and the Himalayan country shares a border of over 1850 km with Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand. Since most of the trade takes place through land, instances of offences are high.
“We have proposed the customs agreement and if it is agreed upon and signed, it will reduce customs-related offences,’’ Ram Prasad Ghimire, revenue secretary, Nepal finance ministry, said in Birgunj on Sunday. India hasn’t yet responded to the proposal, but sources say any move that will help in curbing offences across the border is likely to be considered as it works in favour of both the countries.
In December 2023, India exported goods worth $603 million to Nepal and its import stood at $77.7 million. Nepal is imposing a 50% penalty if a mismatch is noticed between the invoice and customs records.
“Since Nepal is landlocked, their international trade too transits from India – mainly through ports in Haldia and Kolkata in West Bengal. Since 2016 Vishakapatnam port is also bringing in freight from Nepal. From these ports the goods are shipped through roadways or railways to Nepal’s border customs,’’ said Nepal’s ministry of commerce, industries and supplies.
As of now, for goods that Nepal imports from India, the check list includes an authority letter by customs agent, delivery order in case of inland clearance depots (ICD) at Biratnagar, Birgunj and Bhairahawa. Besides an invoice is required along with a Nepalese customs declaration.