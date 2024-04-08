Nepal proposes customs pact with India to curb border trade offences

NEW DELHI: Nepal has proposed a customs agreement with India that will enable exchange of information and could help in curbing customs-related offences across the border, officials said.

India is Nepal’s largest trading partner and the Himalayan country shares a border of over 1850 km with Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand. Since most of the trade takes place through land, instances of offences are high.

“We have proposed the customs agreement and if it is agreed upon and signed, it will reduce customs-related offences,’’ Ram Prasad Ghimire, revenue secretary, Nepal finance ministry, said in Birgunj on Sunday. India hasn’t yet responded to the proposal, but sources say any move that will help in curbing offences across the border is likely to be considered as it works in favour of both the countries.