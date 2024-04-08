'Nuclear bomb' joke proves costly as Gujarati businessmen end up in custody

In a bizarre twist of events that could rival the plot of a Hollywood comedy, two unsuspecting businessmen from Rajkot, Gujarat, found themselves in a nuclear-sized predicament at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Jignesh Malani and Kashyap Kumar Lalani, who were merely trying to catch their flight back to Ahmedabad, inadvertently triggered a security nightmare by uttering the words no airport official ever wants to hear: "What will you do if I am carrying a nuclear bomb?"

Little did they know that their innocent, albeit ill-advised, quip would lead to their arrest and a full-blown investigation by the Delhi Police. The duo, who work as contractors in the construction sector, had travelled to Dwarka to discuss a purchase with a business associate. However, their casual remark about nuclear weapons quickly escalated into a situation that even the most seasoned scriptwriters would struggle to conjure up.

As the security staff at the airport grappled with the gravity of the situation, Malani and Lalani found themselves in the middle of a real-life farce.

The FIR filed by an airline official painted a picture of two individuals who posed a significant security threat to the aircraft and its passengers, all because of a poorly timed joke. The name of the airline has not been revealed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangani, tasked with unraveling this peculiar case, revealed that the accused were just ordinary businessmen caught in an extraordinary circumstance. Following their arrests, the two were released on bail, leaving them to ponder the consequences of their nuclear-themed wit.

"They had travelled to Dwarka in Delhi to meet a business associate regarding a purchase. Following their arrests, they were released on bail and the investigation is ongoing," the DCP told PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)