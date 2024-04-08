Uttar Pradesh: Peeved Rajputs threaten to up ante against BJP

LUCKNOW: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, the Rajput community, miffed over allegedly being “overlooked” by the ruling BJP in ticket distribution for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, congregated in Nanauta area of Saharanpur district on Sunday to express their discontent and iving a call to defeat the ruling alliance.

Members of the Rajput community thronged Saharanpur from different states to take part in the congregation and discussed a host of issues related to the community.

The most significant decision taken at the congregation was to unite the community against the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, the president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, Thakur Puran Singh exhorted the community members to vote for a person who has the potential and capability to defeat the BJP candidates.

He accused the ruling party of overlooking the Rajput community which had been backing the saffron party for the past many years. “The BJP will have to pay for this attitude towards Rajputs,” he said while addressing the people.

Shripal Rana, the BSP candidate of Kairana, also reached Nanauta to attend the congregation. The participants claimed that in all, the BJP had denied ticket to 80 candidates from the community.