Power Games | Parties go all-out to pick best candidate

Battle Preparedness

Parties go all-out to pick best candidate

The current Lok Sabha election is a keenly contested battle in which all political parties are trying to put up the best possible candidates in every parliamentary seat. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s failed attempt to change the Moradabad candidate on the last day of filing nomination after he fell out with the jailed co-founder of his party Azam Khan drew a lot of media attention.

The Akhilesh-Azam brinkmanship had all the makings of a potboiler. Akhilesh travelling to jail to meet the veteran leader; Azam putting tough conditions for lending support to Samajwadi candidates and then both reportedly going back on their promises. As a result, Akhilesh got stuck with a candidate he didn’t want in Moradabad and Azam didn’t get the candidate he wanted in his stronghold – Rampur. It was quite a thriller. But who can beat Lalu Yadav when it comes to delivering an interesting story.

Lalu’s search for the right candidate for the Munger Lok Sabha constituency against former president of the Janata Dal (United) and Nitish Kumar’s confidant Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh led him to local strongman Ashok Mahto. But there was a problem. Mahto had walked out of jail after seventeen years only a year back while the law puts a six-year bar on persons convicted for over two years in criminal cases.

Lalu found a novel solution to a seemingly difficult impasse. A decision was taken to help Mahto, who was a bachelor, find a bride and then give his wife the Lok Sabha ticket from Munger. A hunt was launched for a suitable girl for Mahto and he married Anita Kumari. Anita will now take on Lalan.