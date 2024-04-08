Rajnath seeks support for Meghwal, backs ‘one poll’

JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly advocated for a unified election system in India during his campaign in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Sunday. Supporting Law Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Meghwal, Singh emphasised the benefits of “one nation, one election,” stating that it would significantly save resources and money. He also claimed that one of the Modi government’s key achievements was curbing terrorist attacks, which were quite frequent during the Congress regime.
“There should be only one election in the country as it will save money and resources. Congress, as usual, opposes everything; it’s their nature. Previously, terrorist incidents occurred daily, but now, no one dares to threaten our nation,” the minister asserted.
He remarked, “One country, one election will garner people’s support, yet Congress persists in its opposition.” Additionally, he predicted that India would become the world’s third-largest economy by the beginning of 2027, following only America and China.
Addressing the issue further, he mentioned, “Assembly elections in Rajasthan occurred just three months ago, now followed by Lok Sabha elections, municipal elections, and Gram Panchayat elections. Our Prime Minister initiated the idea of synchronising elections nationwide, with a committee led by former President Ramnath Kovind submitting a report to current President Droupadi Murmu. This move will receive widespread support from the people. Despite Congress’ habitual opposition, I believe this will save money, resources, and time.”
In his attack on the grand old party, Singh claimed that corruption and Congress were synonymous and asked people to support the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they wish to see an India where the corrupt do not dominate but are punished strongly.
Rajnath said, “Prime Minister Modi’s political track record is excellent because we prioritise the public as our nation, unlike Congress, which prioritises its own members as a family.” He expressed disappointment with Congress for questioning surgical strikes, stating, “Congress doubts our army soldiers and demands proof of the surgical strike. While the entire world has seen the evidence, Congress remains skeptical.”
‘One nation one poll would save resources’
