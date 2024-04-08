Rajnath seeks support for Meghwal, backs ‘one poll’

JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly advocated for a unified election system in India during his campaign in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Sunday. Supporting Law Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Meghwal, Singh emphasised the benefits of “one nation, one election,” stating that it would significantly save resources and money. He also claimed that one of the Modi government’s key achievements was curbing terrorist attacks, which were quite frequent during the Congress regime.

“There should be only one election in the country as it will save money and resources. Congress, as usual, opposes everything; it’s their nature. Previously, terrorist incidents occurred daily, but now, no one dares to threaten our nation,” the minister asserted.

He remarked, “One country, one election will garner people’s support, yet Congress persists in its opposition.” Additionally, he predicted that India would become the world’s third-largest economy by the beginning of 2027, following only America and China.