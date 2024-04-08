SC pulls up Coast Guard over treatment meted out to woman, says, 'judiciary has to be flag bearer & march with nation'

NEW DELHI: Observing that the judiciary has to be the “flag bearer” and march with the nation, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) over the treatment meted out to a woman, who was discharged as a short service commission officer in 2021, and ordered the maritime force to re-induct her.

Coming down hard on the ICG for resisting grant of permanent commission to women officers, a bench headed by Chief justice D Y Chandrahud referred to the top court’s verdicts on grant of permanent commission to women officers in the Army, Air Force and Navy and said that the discrimination has to end.

“We have to be the flag bearers and march with the nation. Earlier women could not join the bar, be fighter pilots,” said the bench, which also comprised justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, adding that resistance to the move to attain gender equality has to go.

“Is this the way you people treat your women officers?” the bench said while ordering the ICG to take back Priyanka Tyagi into the force.

The bench directed the ICG to re-induct Tyagi to the post which she occupied on the date of discharge from the service in 2023.

“Till further orders, the petitioner shall be assigned a significant posting commensurate with her qualifications...,” it ordered.

The top court also transferred to itself the pending plea of Tyagi from the Delhi High Court.

Tyagi has sought permanent commission to eligible women short service commission officers of the ICG.

The bench did not agree with Attorney General R Venkataramani's contention that comparing ICG to the Army, Navy and the Air Force was misconceived.