SC/ST women will get one lakh annually in their accounts: Rahul Gandhi

SEONI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said the new government will transfer Rs 1 lakh annually into accounts of women belonging to SC, ST, and backward categories.

Addressing a rally at Dhanora in Seoni district, which is part of the Mandla Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi also assured to provide guaranteed apprenticeships to unemployed youths.

"Our manifesto mentions three to four revolutionary steps taken by us like transferring Rs 1 lakh into (bank) accounts of women belonging to SC and ST categories, backward classes, and for women from poor families. This way we will provide thousands of rupees in their accounts every month," he said.

Congress has fielded former minister and MLA Omkar Singh Markam from the Mandla constituency against the sitting MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The Congress has also promised to double the money being paid to Asha and Anganwadi workers, Gandhi said.