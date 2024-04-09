Birender Singh quits BJP, likely to join Congress today

CHANDIGARH : A month after his son Brijendra Singh joined the Congress, former Union minister Birender Singh on Monday said he has resigned from BJP and will be joining the Congress.

His wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana Prem Lata has also quit the saffron party.

In another major setback to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the state, its state president Nishan Singh is all set to ditch the party for Congress.

Announcing his decision on Monday, Birender Singh — who had joined the BJP in 2014 — said, “I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief JP Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained an MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will be joining the Congress.”

Singh had said that he would part ways with the BJP if it continued an alliance with the JJP of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. Just two days after Singh’s son joined Congress, the BJP on March 12 snapped ties with the JJP.

Meanwhile, JJP general secretary Kamlesh Saini and Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh resigned on Monday. Another leader, Mamata Kataria, former JJP state women secretary, said she has also quit the party, dealing a big blow to the five-and-a-half-year-old party.