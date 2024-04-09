From Maoist terrain, Modi says government working for welfare of poor

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government remained committed to the empowerment of the poor, and targeted the Congress over corruption. Addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad’ rally at Narayanpur district of Bastar which will go to polls on April 19, Modi said that as a “son of the poor’ he can better realise their pressing needs.

He said his government’s welfare schemes enabled the poor people to save their money for a better, as he sought their support saying every vote for the lotus symbol will strengthen Modi’s power to develop the nation as a ‘Viksit Bharat’. He listed welfare programmes, such as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Jan Aushadhi centres, Eklavya residential schools, MSP for nearly 100 forest produce, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, and separate ministry for tribal welfare.