From Maoist terrain, Modi says government working for welfare of poor

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government remained committed to the empowerment of the poor, and targeted the Congress over corruption. Addressing the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad’ rally at Narayanpur district of Bastar which will go to polls on April 19, Modi said that as a “son of the poor’ he can better realise their pressing needs.
He said his government’s welfare schemes enabled the poor people to save their money for a better, as he sought their support saying every vote for the lotus symbol will strengthen Modi’s power to develop the nation as a ‘Viksit Bharat’. He listed welfare programmes, such as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Jan Aushadhi centres, Eklavya residential schools, MSP for nearly 100 forest produce, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, and separate ministry for tribal welfare.
The PM said his government after coming to power at the Centre in 2014 has cancelled the Congress’ “licence to loot”. “When I initiate action against corruption, some people get upset and protect the corrupt. But Modi’s guarantee will ensure that the corrupt individuals will have to go to jail,” he said.
“The priority of a stable strong government of BJP was the welfare of the poor. After independence, the Congress government ignored the needs of the poor for decades and never bothered about their problems or existence,” he alleged.
In reaction, Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij asked, “Why PM Modi is silent on rising inflation, unemployment, and problems faced farmers and tribal?” Citing the upcoming Ram Navami, the PM drew the attention of the people towards the Ram Temple built in Ayodhya. “Instead of a tent for our Ram Lalla, now there is a magnificent temple. The Congress and the INDI Alliance expressed discontent over the temple’s construction that shows Congress’ inclination towards appeasement. The Congress manifesto carried the imprint of Muslim League,” he said.
He added it was natural for people of Chhattisgarh, the “nanihal” (birthplace of maternal grandparents) of Lord Ram, to be most happy on this dream (of a grand temple) being fulfilled after 500 years.
Reiterating his guarantee to ensure a better life for tribal families, Modi said, “It was the BJP that not only facilitated a tribal woman to become President of the country but also appointed the state’s first tribal chief minister.”
