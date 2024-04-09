Gujarat HC questions action taken by Railways, forest dept after death of two lions on tracks

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday expressed dismay over the delay by the Railways and state forest department in taking preventive measures after two lions were run over by trains in the state.

Citing a Supreme Court order, the court of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal said the "right to life includes the right to have a clean environment, which includes protection of the wildlife."

The court resented the delay in action taken by the two authorities after two lions were mowed down by trains in Gir forest in January, and said the HC should not be treated as a "daroga" (policeman) whose interference was needed for them to act.

The court was hearing a suo motu PIL over the death of Asiatic lions due to unnatural causes.

Gujarat is the only abode for the Asiatic lions.

The Indian Railways said in its affidavit that it has framed a revised standard operation procedure (SOP) for trains operating within the Gir forest area.

The forest department listed the steps taken by it to prevent such deaths, and asserted that they have helped prevent over a thousand deaths.

The court observed that in the compliance affidavit filed by the Deputy Conservator of Forest there is complete silence regarding steps taken at his level to find out the cause of the two railway accidents.