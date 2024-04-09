Health ministry, Quality Council of India joins hands to improve CGHS healthcare services

NEW DELHI: With the aim to provide high-quality healthcare services to an estimated 42 lakh CGHS beneficiaries, the ministry of health and the Quality Council of India (QCI) on Tuesday announced a five-year collaboration to ensure that the scheme becomes the role model for efficient healthcare in India.

The partnership outlines a comprehensive approach that will address several key areas.

The focus will be on enhancing the quality of services offered through systematic interventions.

The MoU aims to support Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facilities in achieving accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH)/National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and to build the capacity of healthcare providers to deliver high-quality services, according to a statement.

The agreement emphasises the importance of technology in achieving the desired transformation and lays the groundwork for collaboration on additional initiatives to further improve the CGHS ecosystem, it added.

Measures to ensure the quality of drugs and storage facilities, alongside modernization of procurement and inventory management systems will also be a crucial aspect along with focus on modernization of infrastructure, products, and processes.

Furthermore, to ensure regular review and evaluation, quality monitoring mechanisms will be established.

"With an aim to provide a complete overhaul of the CGHS system through third-party assessments and the implementation of transformation initiatives, this collaboration will also focus on expanding the network of qualified healthcare providers and laboratories empaneled under CGHS," the statement added.

“This partnership aims to deliver a more robust, efficient, and transparent CGHS system, ultimately improving the healthcare experience for beneficiaries,” it said.