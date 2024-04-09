Health ministry, Quality Council of India joins hands to improve CGHS healthcare services

NEW DELHI: With the aim to provide high-quality healthcare services to an estimated 42 lakh CGHS beneficiaries, the ministry of health and the Quality Council of India (QCI) on Tuesday announced a five-year collaboration to ensure that the scheme becomes the role model for efficient healthcare in India.
The partnership outlines a comprehensive approach that will address several key areas.
The focus will be on enhancing the quality of services offered through systematic interventions.
The MoU aims to support Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facilities in achieving accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH)/National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and to build the capacity of healthcare providers to deliver high-quality services, according to a statement.
The agreement emphasises the importance of technology in achieving the desired transformation and lays the groundwork for collaboration on additional initiatives to further improve the CGHS ecosystem, it added.
Measures to ensure the quality of drugs and storage facilities, alongside modernization of procurement and inventory management systems will also be a crucial aspect along with focus on modernization of infrastructure, products, and processes.
Furthermore, to ensure regular review and evaluation, quality monitoring mechanisms will be established.
"With an aim to provide a complete overhaul of the CGHS system through third-party assessments and the implementation of transformation initiatives, this collaboration will also focus on expanding the network of qualified healthcare providers and laboratories empaneled under CGHS," the statement added.
“This partnership aims to deliver a more robust, efficient, and transparent CGHS system, ultimately improving the healthcare experience for beneficiaries,” it said.
Manashvi Kumar, Joint Secretary, union ministry of health, said "This is a historic moment. The collaboration marks the beginning of a quality overhaul of the CGHS ecosystem which has commitment from the highest level of the government of India. CGHS must become the role model for healthcare in India."
Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, highlighted this collaboration as a pivotal moment that will usher in a new era of quality, transparency, and efficiency for CGHS ecosystem.
“By leveraging QCI's expertise in quality improvement methodologies and MoHFW's deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, we can implement a comprehensive transformation plan. This will not only enhance service delivery but also empower beneficiaries with greater trust and confidence in the CGHS system," it said.
Rajesh Maheshwari, Secretary General, QCI and CEO, National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) said, “This five-year partnership between QCI and MoHFW represents a significant step forward in our collective vision of ensuring high-quality, accessible healthcare for all Indians."
"By focusing on quality accreditation, capacity building, and technology integration, we are laying the groundwork for a sustainable system that can adapt and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of beneficiaries. This collaboration will empower us to leverage innovation and best practices to create a CGHS that is not only efficient but also empowers patients to take an active role in their healthcare journey," he added.