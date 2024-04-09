In ‘ideological battle’, Rahul rakes up Adivasis Vs Vanvasis debate

BHOPAL: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi launched his party’s campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh, with twin rallies in tribal reserved Mandla and Shahdol constituencies on Monday.

He termed the contest an ideological battle between those who’ve always believed the tribals being Adivasis versus those who consider the tribals Vanvasis.

“The Congress has always believed in the concept of Adivasis (the original residents/owners of the country and resources), while the RSS-BJP furthers the concept of Vanvasis (those living in jungles, but not having ownership/rights of the resources there). This election is the battle between these two ideologies,” Rahul said.