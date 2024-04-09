Love jihad: Pune university student beaten up; cops, varsity launch probe

PUNE: A 19-year-old Muslim student of a university in Maharashtra's Pune city has been allegedly beaten up by five unidentified persons who accused him of engaging in "love jihad", police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the male student was accompanying two female students on the campus of the state-run Savitribai Phule Pune University, an official from Chatushringi police station said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and are trying to identify the culprits, he said. The university authorities said they have set up a committee for a probe into the incident.

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.