Marathwada, Pune face Maha water crisis as reservoir levels plummet

MUMBAI: Maharashtra is facing an acute drinking water shortage with Marathwada, Pune, and North Maharashtra regions facing a difficult situation.

According to the state’s water resource department, there is 8% less drinking water in the state reservoirs this year than the previous year. The reservoirs’ water level was depleting speedily.

“This year, in all major drinking water supplying dams, only 34% water remained against 42% last year. The worst affected regions are Marathwada and Pune where only 19% and 33% drinking water is left in the respective regions’ reservoirs. They are followed by 37% of water in north Maharashtra’s major water supplying reservoirs,” said a report of the state water resources department.