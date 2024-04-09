Missing for a month, Hyderabad student found dead in US's Cleveland

NEW YORK: A 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since last month was found dead in the US city of Cleveland, the second death within a week as the community grapples with a string of such tragedies.

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US last year in May to pursue a Masters in IT from Cleveland University.

"Anguished to learn that Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio," the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

Offering "deepest condolences" to Arfath's family, the Consulate said it is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into his death.