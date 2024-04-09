Nehru said ‘bye bye’ to Assam during China war, people can never forget: Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said China cannot grab even an inch of India’s land under Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as he slammed the Congress, reminding that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said “bye bye” to Assam during the 1962 China war.

Addressing an election rally at Lakhimpur in Assam near the Arunachal Pradesh border, he said the people of Assam can never forget how Nehru had left the state to its fate.

“When China attacked, Nehru said bye bye to Assam. Entire Arunachal and Assam can never forget 1962. What is the change now? Under Narendra Modiji government, China cannot grab even an inch of our land. Modiji has ensured that kind of governance,” Shah said.

He reminded that India had stood guard at Doklam for 45 days and the Chinese soldiers were forced to retreat.

Arunachal was known as the North-East Frontier Agency and a part of Assam in 1962 but administered differently. It became a Union Territory in 1972 and a full-fledged state in 1987.

Shah credited Modi with restoring peace in the Northeast and developing the region.

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he asked the party what it did for Assam. He alleged injustice was done to the state since the time of Rahul’s grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.