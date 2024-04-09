No more a taboo, Marxists take to glamorous world of virtual media

According to the social media team leaders, Samata is an attempt to convey West Bengal narrative to comrades in other states.

Visible change in the determined functioning of social media teams—being run solely by the volunteers and comrades of the CPM-- can be gauged with the fact that dozens of updates including visually appealing info-graphics, campaign videos, reels, short documentaries and candidates’ electioneering programmes are being posted on different platforms regularly every day. Besides conducting live-streaming of major events and press conferences, updates are posted on social media platforms in real-time.

“We started very late in comparison to other political parties. It was very tough to make new things happen because of the understanding of the party. The money was also a constraint. We actually set up new offices and engaged volunteers and comrades. Paradigm shift took place in the party’s rank and file,” said an associate of the social media team of CPIM, privy to the matter.