Researchers create sensor to gauge disease spread

NEW DELHI: Indian researchers have developed a sensor that will aid in tracking disease progression and providing rapid medical support. The sensor targets cytokines, an inflammatory biomarker used for disease diagnosis and understanding disease progression.

This technique, developed by researchers from IIT Jodhpur, is crucial for developing therapeutics for conditions like multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s, among others. The overall time required for analysis is less than 30 minutes, making it a quick diagnostic tool and a rapid point-of-care technique for patients.

Researchers said that this development aims to reduce mortality rates due to delayed diagnosis and lack of early warnings. “The technology has immense potential to be used as a rapid and point-of-care technique for health monitoring, disease diagnosis, prognosis, and immune response tracking,” researchers added.

Cytokines are among the many biomarkers of inflammation used for diagnosing diseases and tracking their progression. They play crucial roles in tissue damage repair, cancer development and progression, and modulating immune reactions. They are vital for developing precision medicine and targeted therapeutics for various conditions such as oncology, infectiology, and rheumatological diseases.

Prof. Ajay Agarwal, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, “This technique has provided encouraging results for three key pro-inflammatory cytokines: interleukin-6 (IL-6), interleukin- β (IL-β), and TNF-α, released by inflammatory cells.”