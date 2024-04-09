Status check: Criminal cases against candidates fighting in first phase LS polls

Despite Court mandate:

The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1, as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 16% candidates with criminal cases. The Supreme Court in its directions dated February 13, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.