Status check: Criminal cases against candidates fighting in first phase LS polls

18 candidates have cases of crimes against women, with one of them facing rape charge under Section 376 of IPC.
Representational image
Express News Service

An analysis of the self-sworn affidavits by 1,618 of 1,625 candidates in the fray for the first phase of LS polls shows 41% of seats have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases.

Despite Court mandate:

The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1, as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 16% candidates with criminal cases. The Supreme Court in its directions dated February 13, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

Date of poll: April 19

Total number of candidates: 1, 625

Total seats in the First phase: 102

criminal cases
Lok Sabha polls
Election 2024

