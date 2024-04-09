Uddhav's Shiv Sena set to outnumber Shinde's faction in Maharashtra LS polls

In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena contested a total of 23 Lok Sabha seats and won 18, while the BJP contested 25 Lok Sabha seats and won 22 seats in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is going to contest 11 to 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Earlier, Shinde had insisted on 18 Lok Sabha seats, but BJP refused to concede more seats, citing negativity against the Shiv Sena's sitting Lok Sabha MPs in the internal survey. Therefore, these sitting Lok Sabha MPs were forced to be dropped.

Moreover, CM Shinde has also been forced to concede Sena's traditionally fought seats to BJP and alliance partners, including Dharashiv, Nasik, Raigad, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

Additionally, in Jalna, Washim, and Ramtek, BJP forced him to replace the candidate as per its choice.

"CM Eknath Shinde had a really tough time pacifying the disgruntled leaders and aspirants. Shinde was forced to yield major space to BJP; therefore, BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will contest 28 to 30 Lok Sabha seats, up from 25 seats in the previous general elections. BJP's contested seat tally has increased, but on the other hand, Shinde and Ajit Pawar-led fronts will contest fewer seats than in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So, it is a major task before Shinde and Pawar to convince their people and make them work for the alliance candidates," he added."