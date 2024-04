Unrecognised, so what? 37 parties in Jharkhand poll fray

RANCHI : As many as 37 registered unrecognised political parties are in the poll fray in Jharkhand, according to a list released by the Election Commission ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the EC list, registered unrecognised political parties include Aam Awaam Vikas Morcha, Aapka Hamara Party, Abu Jharkhand Party, All India Jharkhand Party, Bahujan Sadan Morcha, Bharat Vikas Morcha, Bharatiya Azad Sena, Bharatiya Janjagran Gandhiwadi Party, Bharatiya Janmukti Party, Bharatiya Janatan Morcha and Bharatiya Manavta Nirman Party.

The list further names Hindustan People’s Party, Hindustan People’s Party Democratic, Hum Kisan Party, Jan Sadharan Party, Jharkhand Azad Party, Jharkhand Dishom Party, Jharkhand Jan Kranti Morcha, Jharkhand Janadhikar Party, Krantikari Party of Jharkhand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Ulgulan, Jharkhand Party, Jharkhand Party Secular, Jharkhand People’s Party and Jharkhand Vikas Dal. Johar Party, Lok Jan Vikas Morcha, Manav Mukti Morcha, Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha, Navayug Progressive Morcha, Rashtriya Desh Party, Rashtriya Jaihind Party, Rashtriya Jankranti Morcha, Rashtriya Jan Sangharsh Swaraj Party, Rashtriya Mazdoor Kisan Prajatantrik Party, Rashtriya Single Party and Sadan G Vikas Party.

The EC has delisted Bahujan Shakti, Jharkhand Jan Morcha, Jharkhand Janadhikar Manch and Jharkhand Vananchal Congress.

Mandatory declarations

The EC has made it mandatory for registered unrecognised political parties to attach a declaration with their application for allotment of common poll symbol, confirming that they have filed their contribution reports, annual audit accounts for the last three financial years, and election expenditure statement for the last two polls contested.