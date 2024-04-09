Youth's taken for ride by BJP's double-engine government in UP: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the youth have been "taken for a ride" by the BJP's "double engine" government in Uttar Pradesh and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer to their "woes" in the state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Prime Minister Modi ahead of his rally in Pilibhit and posed questions to him on key issues in the state .

"Today, the PM is in Uttar Pradesh, a state where the youth have been taken for a ride by the BJP's 'Double-Engine' Sarkar.

Perhaps the PM can use some of his time to answer for the woes of UP's youth," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He said that last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised that he would create two crore new jobs in the state over the next three-four years.