Amidst BJP's Rajkot seat turmoil, Congress pits Paresh Dhanani against Parshottam Rupala

AHMEDABAD: The BJP faces ongoing challenges in Rajkot as the Kshatriya community vehemently opposes the party's nominee, Parshottam Rupala. They demand the cancellation of Rupala's ticket for the Rajkot seat, warning of further protests and unrest if their demands aren't met.

Capitalizing on this discord, Congress saw an opening. During an event on Tuesday, party leader Lalit Kagathara announced that senior party politician Paresh Dhanani will contest for the Rajkot seat. This sets the stage for a crucial electoral showdown between the two leaders after 22 years.

Under a new strategy, the Kshatriya Community plans to convene a large-scale gathering to protest against Parshottam Rupala in Rajkot. Meanwhile, Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat, en route to challenge the BJP at their Gandhinagar headquarters today, was apprehended by police at Ahmedabad airport.

During a Congress event, Paresh Dhanani rallied the workers, declaring, "This is a battle for dignity, a battle to admonish those who have besmirched the reputation of women. If these haughty leaders refuse to relent, then in the saga of the modern Mahabharata."

Subsequently, speaking to the press in Rajkot, Congress leader Lalit Kagathara asserted, "If the BJP fails to replace Purushottam Rupala in the Rajkot seat, Paresh Dhanani will stand as the Congress candidate."

Senior journalist Dilip Patel said, "If Paresh Dhanani is handed a ticket in this seat, the BJP will face a tough fight against Rupala because this seat is dominated by leuva Patidars from the Patidar Community. The caste equation and history support Congress."

"The Leuva Patel Community commands around four lakh votes, whereas the Kadwa Patidar Community holds approximately one lakh votes in the Rajkot constituency. Parasottam Rupala, a BJP candidate, hails from the Kadwa Patidar community, while Paresh Dhanani represents the Leuva Patidar community. Based on current trends, Congress is poised for an advantage here," he added.

It is noteworthy that 22 years ago, (i.e., in 2002) Paresh Dhanani defeated Rupala by a margin of sixteen thousand votes in the Amreli Assembly seat. Now, after two decades, both leaders find themselves contending against each other once again in the Lok Sabha elections.