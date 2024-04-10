Excise policy case: Kejriwal seeks early hearing in SC on his plea against HC order upholding his arrest

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought an early hearing in the Supreme Court on his plea challenging a high court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case.

"I will look into the e-mail (seeking early listing of plea). Please send the mail," Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told senior advocate and Kejriwal's counsel Abhishek Singhvi.

"This is urgent and is regarding the Delhi chief minister. The arrest is based on an un-relied document and suppressed from us," Singhvi said.