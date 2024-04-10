Constitution won't be changed, will resign if that happens: Union minister Athawale

GONDIA: Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale has dismissed the Congress' allegation that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is planning to change the Constitution.

Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party's ally, on Tuesday said he would resign if there is any attempt to change the Constitution.

The minister, who heads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), was here to campaign for Sunil Mendhe, candidate of the ruling alliance from Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

"With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, the Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution.