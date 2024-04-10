Ex-diplomat and BJP's Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate Sandhu gets pan-India ‘Y+’ security from CRPF

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded pan-India ‘Y+’ category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to former Indian Ambassador to the US and recently inducted BJP leader Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, who is contesting from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the MHA took the decision to extend the security cover to Sandhu based on a recent threat analysis report received from intelligence agencies. A contingent of CRPF personnel is in the process of taking over his security arrangement, they added.

Joining the exclusive club of former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers in the ruling party, Sandhu joined the BJP last month. Like him, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and S Jaishankar are also from the IFS.

Sandhu is a 1988-batch IFS officer and the grandson of former Congress leader and Shirommani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) founder member Teja Singh Samundri. Having retired on February 1, Sandhu began interacting with people from all walks of life in Amritsar from February 23 onwards, his grandfather's birth anniversary, which sparked speculation then about his entry into politics.