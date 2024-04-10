Hopeful India, China will be able to restore peace at borders through bilateral engagement: PM

NEW DELHI: Asserting that stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for the entire region and the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility at their borders.

In an interview with Newsweek magazine of the US, Modi said for India, the relationship with China is important and significant.

"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world," he said.

"I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity in our borders," Modi said.

During the wide-ranging interview with the New York-based magazine, the prime minister talked about a host of issues including the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, ties with Pakistan, Quad, Ram temple and democracy, among others.

Asked about ties with Pakistan, Modi said he has congratulated the prime minister of Pakistan on taking over office and asserted that India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in the region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.

On the imprisonment of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Modi said, "I won't comment on matters internal to Pakistan."

Talking about China and the Quad grouping, the prime minister said the US, Australia, Japan, India, China are members of many groups.

"We are present in different combinations in different groups. Quad is not aimed against any country. Like many other international groupings, like SCO, BRICS and others, Quad is also a group of like-minded countries working on a shared positive agenda," he said.

The Quad grouping comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan.

On criticism of abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Modi said, "I would encourage you to visit Jammu and Kashmir to witness firsthand the sweeping positive changes happening on (the) ground. Do not go by what I or others tell you. I went to Jammu and Kashmir just last month. For the first time, people have a new hope in their lives."