Ladakh: Tough task for BJP as demand for statehood gains currency

SRINAGAR: In a significant political development that could seriously jeopardise the BJP’s prospects of retaining the sole parliamentary seat in Ladakh Union Territory, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) – coalitions comprising various political parties, traders, religious, and civil society groups from Kargil and Leh districts, spearheading the agitation for the 6th Schedule and statehood for the cold desert – are actively considering fielding a joint candidate in the upcoming polls.

The Ladakh LS seat is scheduled for polls in the third phase on May 7. During the 2019 LS polls, when Ladakh was part of the erstwhile J&K state and enjoyed Article 370 status, BJP’s Jamyang Tsering Namgyal secured victory in the Ladakh seat by defeating independent candidate Sajjad Kargili by over 10,000 votes.